iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s 8th Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS IDV opened at $27.34 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

