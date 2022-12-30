iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,889 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,419,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,881,000 after buying an additional 1,953,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 525,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 459,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after purchasing an additional 167,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.32. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.