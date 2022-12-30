iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 177,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $114.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.