iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

IWR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $67.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

