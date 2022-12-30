iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.3% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,428,000 after acquiring an additional 80,540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $241.14. 28,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,719. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.52 and a 200-day moving average of $240.16.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

