iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $144.66. The company had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,447. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

