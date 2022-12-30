iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.63. 25,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,447. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

