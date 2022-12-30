iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,230,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $145.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.