iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IJR opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.