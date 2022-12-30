ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISSDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ISS A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ISS A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ISS A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ISS A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get ISS A/S alerts:

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISSDY remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ISS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.