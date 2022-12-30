IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,622. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $112,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,212.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,212.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $418,520.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,512 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.