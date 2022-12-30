i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX) Trading Down 1.5%

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 43,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.75 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a PE ratio of 44.59.

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

