Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 1,887.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Creek Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICW – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jack Creek Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCICW opened at $0.22 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

