Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 3.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JANX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

