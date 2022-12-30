Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Down 3.7%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 88,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JANX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.