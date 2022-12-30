Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 43.3% in December

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Japan Airlines stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. 27,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.