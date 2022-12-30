Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.7% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 22.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

