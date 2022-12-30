Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of research firms have commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.42. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $57,158.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,070.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,449 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $57,158.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,070.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,614 shares of company stock worth $401,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

