Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.15

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 111057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $214,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,796.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,614 shares of company stock worth $401,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $863,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $353,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

