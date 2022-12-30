JOE (JOE) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.16 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One JOE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $43.78 million and $1.16 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00461065 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.77 or 0.02932865 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.61 or 0.29503470 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE launched on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

