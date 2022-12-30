John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Up 259.1% in December

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 259.1% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE HPF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 63,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

