John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.80

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $84,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $123,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.