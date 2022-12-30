John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.80

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
