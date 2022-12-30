Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.68 and traded as low as C$5.36. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 286,451 shares traded.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$311.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

