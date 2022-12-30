Joystick (JOY) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joystick (JOY) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last week, Joystick has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $98.78 million and $77,928.12 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00036196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006001 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226500 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54425488 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $98,716.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

