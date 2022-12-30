Joystick Trading Down 8.7% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002974 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $101.09 million and approximately $138,400.08 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035903 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005976 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226992 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.48186703 USD and is down -11.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,991.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

