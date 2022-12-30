JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€98.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNR. Barclays set a €84.00 ($89.36) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Friday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €60.08 ($63.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.85. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($59.84).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

