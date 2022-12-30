Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 19.52 and last traded at 20.02. 3,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,349,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 109.01 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 16.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 25.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 34.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 44.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

