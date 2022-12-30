Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.22

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 2500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Karnalyte Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Karnalyte Resources alerts:

Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Karnalyte Resources

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.