Kava Trading Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $215.89 million and $10.04 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00065181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00056411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00024585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007641 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 363,473,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,468,184 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.