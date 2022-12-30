Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Down 5.2%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.50. Approximately 386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

