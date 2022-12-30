Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.07. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $22.17, with a volume of 16 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $557.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 413,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,313,000 after buying an additional 105,286 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

