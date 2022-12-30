Kin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,385.67 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $234,385.67 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007700 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $894.86 or 0.05375662 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00497758 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,117,205,856,150 tokens. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is kin.org/news.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.