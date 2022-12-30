Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Down 1%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €26.74 ($28.45) and last traded at €26.76 ($28.47). 270,735 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.02 ($28.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.09) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, October 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €26.18 and its 200-day moving average is €32.30.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

