Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $24.20 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $24.20 million and $742,529.17 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00227769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00069484 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00054559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003371 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,481,490 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

