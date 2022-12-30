Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Konami Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KONMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Konami Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie downgraded Konami Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Konami Group Trading Up 1.8 %

KONMY traded up 0.41 on Friday, reaching 22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 748. Konami Group has a 1 year low of 20.68 and a 1 year high of 34.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is 22.66 and its 200 day moving average is 25.02.

Konami Group Company Profile

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business manufactures and sells amusement machines with arcade games, computer and video games, mobile games, and card games.

