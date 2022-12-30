Kujira (KUJI) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002608 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $42.80 million and $80,262.41 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Kujira Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 98,986,974 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.43295161 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70,604.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

