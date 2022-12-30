Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LABFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Price Performance

LABFF stock remained flat at 51.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 51.10. Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi has a 1-year low of 50.10 and a 1-year high of 51.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi Company Profile

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi, SA engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Spain, European Union, OECD countries, and internationally. The company distributes other products that are licensed from other laboratories. Its principal products include Hibor, a low-molecular-weight heparin to prevent and treat venous thromboembolic disease; Enoxaparin biosimilar Becat, a low-molecular-weight heparin; Neparvis to treat symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced ejection in adult patients; Absorcol, Vytorin, and Orvatez to diet in patients with hypercholesterolemia; Hirobriz Breezhaler and Ulunar Breezhaler that are long-acting bronchodilators for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases; Volutsa for treatment of moderate to severe storage systems symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia in men who are not responding adequately to monotherapy treatment; and Medikinet and Medicebrán to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and teenagers.

