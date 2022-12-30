Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60,900.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,901. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $57.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

