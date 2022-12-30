Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after acquiring an additional 290,163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. 8,186,063 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

