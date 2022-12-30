Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $655,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 166,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,288,907. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

