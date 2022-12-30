Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $978,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.
