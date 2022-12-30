Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 35,555 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,555 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,852. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

