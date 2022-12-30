LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 822,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LVTX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 154.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LVTX Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 2.41% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright began coverage on LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

