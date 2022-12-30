LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61. 2,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

