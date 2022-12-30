LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

LifeMD Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LFMDP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. 10,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

