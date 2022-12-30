Linde (ETR:LIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $294.20

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €294.20 ($312.98) and traded as high as €312.90 ($332.87). Linde shares last traded at €310.60 ($330.43), with a volume of 248,353 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($372.34) to €355.00 ($377.66) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($361.70) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($281.91) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €350.00 ($372.34) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($386.17) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €313.36 and its 200-day moving average is €294.30.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

