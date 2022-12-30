Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Liquefied Natural Gas Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
Liquefied Natural Gas Company Profile
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNGLY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquefied Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.