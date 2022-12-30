Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.13

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.13 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 46.59 ($0.56). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 46.24 ($0.56), with a volume of 68,853,397 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 770.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.15.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,760.68). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,566.15).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

