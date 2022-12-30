Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.13

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2022

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.13 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 46.59 ($0.56). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 46.24 ($0.56), with a volume of 68,853,397 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group to GBX 70 ($0.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.33 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 770.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.15.

Insider Transactions at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 146,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,760.68). Also, insider Cathy Turner purchased 424,113 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,566.15).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

