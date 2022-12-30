Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LZAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.40.

Lonza Group Stock Up 2.4 %

LZAGY stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $49.76. 125,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,156. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

