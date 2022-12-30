Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Shares Up 0.8%

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.10. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Los Andes Copper Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.33 million and a P/E ratio of -55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.18.

About Los Andes Copper

(Get Rating)

Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Canada and Chile. It operates through three segments: Mineral Exploration, Hydroelectric Project, and Corporate. The company holds 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Los Andes Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Los Andes Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.