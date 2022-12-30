Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.36. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 32,030 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Lucara Diamond Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.