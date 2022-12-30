Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.36. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 32,030 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Lucara Diamond from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Lucara Diamond Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lucara Diamond (LUCRF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.